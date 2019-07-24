Manchester United working hard to sign Sean Longstaff and Harry Maguire – but must meet these valuations

Manchester United are working hard to complete deals for Leicester defender Harry Maguire and Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff, according to the Evening Standard.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has opted against travelling to Shanghai with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his squad in order to get the transfers over the line.

United have been tracking Maguire all summer and have already had two reported bids rejected by Leicester.

The Foxes are holding out for a world-record fee for a defender, with stories suggesting they want up to £90m for the former Hull man.

The Red Devils are also keen to land Longstaff, who Newcastle value at £50m.

United are not willing to go that high as they seek to supplement their midfield options, but Woodward remains confident of acquiring the youngster for less than £30m.

