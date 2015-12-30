Harry Redknapp in frame for Slovenian coaching role

Harry Redknapp could be offered a way back into management by Slovenian club Olimpija, who are owned by Redknapp's former boss at Portsmouth, Milan Mandaric.

Redknapp has not been in work since leaving QPR in February, citing a chronic knee injury and has been working as a pundit on British TV since.

Olimpija currently top the PrvaLiga by three points, but have been without a coach since Marijan Pusnik left the club on December 15.

"In your newspapers you have already mentioned that Olimpija could get Harry Redknapp, and there are some possibilities for this scenario to really materialise," club director Ranko Stojic told Slovenian newspaper Ekipa.

"Of course, there is no need to say that this is mainly due to the relationship that he has with our president – their relationship is our greatest asset.

"Redknapp also has an offer from the Arab world, but if he doesn't go there he might come to us."

Slovenian reports also claim Juande Ramos, who preceded Redknapp as manager at Tottenham, could also be in the frame for the Olimpija job, as well as Felix Magath, Ciro Ferrara, Radomir Antic and Christoph Daum.