Liverpool would be willing to let Harry Wilson go – but only if this asking price is met

Liverpool are willing to let Harry Wilson leave the club this summer if their £25m asking price is met, report the Daily Mirror.

Jurgen Klopp would prefer to keep hold of the Wales international, who has spent the last 18 months out on loan with Hull and Derby.

The 22-year-old has been involved in Liverpool’s pre-season, but he is determined to play regular football next term.

The Reds have ruled out another temporary spell away from Anfield, and Jurgen Klopp has promised Wilson an expanded role if he opts to stay on Merseyside.

However, Liverpool will not stand in the youngster’s way if he wants to seek pastures new, with Newcastle and Aston Villa among the clubs keeping tabs on the situation.

Any suitors will have to pay around £25m for the Welsh winger, who scored 17 goals for Derby last time out.

