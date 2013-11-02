Hart dropped by Man City for Norwich clash

The England number one had been expected to miss out after a series of errors for club and country in recent months and will be replaced by Costel Pantilimon, who will make his Premier League debut.

Hart was at fault for Fernando Torres' winning goal in last Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge, a mistake that appears to have ultimately cost him his place in the starting XI.

Pantilimon, who was left out of the Romania squad on Friday, has made two League Cup appearances for City so far this season without conceding.

Following last weekend's match, manager Manuel Pellegrini refused to give his full backing to Hart.

The Chilean said: "What do I think about the goal? I won't talk about it. What do I think about my goalkeeper's performance? I repeat, the analysis I do with individual players I do with the players."

Hart was left out for the midweek League Cup clash with Newcastle United and will take his place on the bench once again for the visit of Norwich.