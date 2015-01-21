Hart not fazed by five-point gap to Chelsea

Joe Hart remains confident that Manchester City can overturn Chelsea's lead in the Premier League and lift a third title in four seasons.

Defeat to Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium last weekend saw City fall five points adrift of the leaders, with the two set to meet in the league on January 31.

However, Hart is not pushing the panic button just yet, and remains convinced City have the quality and strength of character to cut the gap.

"It's the Premier League - it's happened to us many times before when we've won it," he is quoted as saying in the Manchester Evening News.

"It's happened one too many times this season, but all is not lost.

"We are confident. Sometimes stuff happens - you lose games. It wasn't down to a lack or effort or lack of ability - a penalty and a set-piece has cost us.

"We have performed well for the majority of the season. Sometimes it happens, but we will bounce back.

"There's a long way to go. We've got Middlesbrough in the FA Cup - we are looking to win that again. That was a great feeling a couple of years ago.

"Then we go to Chelsea and we put right what happened on Sunday."