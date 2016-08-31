Hart signs Torino loan deal

Joe Hart has completed a season-long loan deal to join Torino after falling out of favour with new Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

The England international goalkeeper found himself second choice behind Willy Caballero for City's opening games of 2016-17, with Claudio Bravo's arrival from Barcelona seemingly demoting Hart to third choice.

Hart arrived in Turin on Tuesday, with the loan moved confirmed on transfer deadline day.

"Suddenly my career has undergone a change, and I took it as a sign of destiny and I had to do something," he told the official Torino website.

"The selection of Torino has come at the right time and in the right way. I am very happy to be able to compete in a beautiful and difficult league like Serie A.

"Italian goalkeeping is recognised throughout the world, so I am convinced I can still learn a lot here.

"This is why I immediately accepted with great enthusiasm the proposal of president [Urbano] Cairo.

"In the staff I already know [Attilio] Lombardo, who I worked with in Manchester and won, so we hope to relive many beautiful emotions together.

"I read some interviews about Torino. The coach wants players who are humble and have ambition. I really like this too, that's how I want to be."

Hart was made captain for City's Champions League play-off game against Steaua Bucharest last week and bade an emotional farewell to the club's supporters.

All the best wishes for you my friend in this new step in your career. August 31, 2016

The 29-year-old will now have a chance to prove himself again after a pair of high-profile errors on international duty with England at Euro 2016.

England and Hart, capped 63 times for his country, face Slovakia in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday in what will be Sam Allardyce's first match in charge of the national team.

Hart could then make his Serie A debut for Torino at Atalanta on September 11.

He joined City in 2006 and has made 348 appearances for the club, with his honours including the 2011 FA Cup and Premier League titles in 2011-12 and 2013-14.