Hart will return stronger, claims Butland

The 26-year-old, started every Premier League fixture for Manchester City in the last three seasons, but has come under the spotlight following a number of errors in this campaign.

The mistakes have led to him being dropped by City boss Manuel Pellegrini with Costel Pantilimon taking his spot, but he still retains full support from England manager Roy Hodgson and is likely to feature in at least one of their upcoming friendlies with Chile and Germany.

Butland is certain that the snub will make him stronger, and insists he does not want to see Hart do badly despite any failures potentially opening up doors for the 20-year-old.

"I know Joe very well," Butland said. "We speak every now and again but I gave him space for the last couple of weeks (because) the last thing he wants is people telling him things he already knows.

"He's fully aware of the situation but if there's one thing I know about him it is that he will be absolutely burning inside to get back playing.

"I'm sure this short stint out of the team will make him even stronger.

"He will come back even better than he ever has done before in the World Cup year.

"I don't want to see him do badly. I sympathise with him because I've made mistakes and know how it feels.

"I want to succeed on my own merit but sometimes those opportunities come around because of situations like this.

"I don't know what it feels like to be in his position right now and that's where I want to get to."

Butland on loan at Barnsley from Stoke City and has made seven appearances for the Championship side.