Hart's wages too high for Torino

Torino will not be able to sign England goalkeeper Joe Hart on a permanent basis, club president Urbano Cairo has confirmed.

Hart is on a season-long loan with Torino from Manchester City after losing his place at the Etihad Stadium following the arrival of Pep Guardiola, who went on to sign Claudio Bravo from Barcelona.

The Serie A club are enjoying having Hart at their disposal but say they cannot afford his wages for a full transfer, leaving the 29-year-old with an uncertain future beyond the 2016-17 campaign.

Liverpool have been among a string of Premier League teams linked with a move for Hart at the end of the season.

"We will enjoy Hart and cuddle him, but we know he is not our player and his wages are not accessible for us," Cairo said to La Stampa.

"We will see what we are going to do in June."

Torino sit eighth in Serie A after 18 matches, Hart playing in 16 of those games as his side push for a Europa League spot.

Cairo added: "We are targeting Europe and declared that from the start of the season.

"I would have liked to aim for the Champions League, but one must balance the books."