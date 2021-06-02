Hat-trick hero Manyama keeps Chiefs' top eight hopes alive

Kaizer Chiefs kept their top eight hopes alive after they came from behind to secure a 3-2 victory over Golden Arrows at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

Arthur Zwane named the likes of Lebogang Manyama, Samir Nurkovic, Willard Katsande, Kearyn Baccus and Reeve Frosler in his starting line-up for his first game as interim coach following the sacking of Gavin Hunt.

Arrows came out looking to take an early lead in the first half but Bruce Bvuma made a good save to deny Knox Mutizwa's shot from close range.

Amakhosi had two chances to take the lead after 14 minutes of play but Kearyn Baccus and Samir Nurkovic couldn't direct their efforts on target.

The visitors managed to take the lead in the 21st minute when Nkosingiphile Gumede headed the ball home on his second attempt to make it 1-0.

Chiefs managed to level matters in the 31st minute when Williard Katsande crossed the ball into the path of Lebogang Manyama, who tapped the ball in to make it 1-1.

Daniel Cardoso should've handed Chiefs the lead in the 42nd minute but the Amakhosi defender's effort sailed over the bar as the game went into the half time break on level terms.

The Soweto giants came really close to finding the net early in the second but Nurkovic hit the upright after latching on to a cross from Castro.

Arrows restored their lead in the 61st minute when Erick Mathoho fired his header into his own net before Manyama bagged his brace when he chipped the ball over Mlungwana to fired the ball home.

Chiefs then took the lead for the first time in the clash after 79 minutes when Manyama completed to hat-trick after he received a ball from Ngcobo.

The visitors continued to press forward in search of an equaliser in the closing stages of the game but Chiefs held on until the final whistle to walked away with all three points.