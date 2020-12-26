Hat-trick hero Osman Sow drives Dundee to victory in Dumfries

Osman Sow’s hat-trick earned Dundee a 3-1 win at Queen of the South in the Scottish Championship.

Sow scored twice in the first half to give Dundee the advantage, heading in Charlie Adam’s corner before finishing at the second attempt after Danny Mullen beat keeper Rohan Ferguson to a loose ball.

Former Liverpool and Stoke midfielder Adam, playing after the death of his mother this week, hit the crossbar directly from a corner as half-time arrived with the score still 2-0.

Sow completed his treble in the 54th minute after Liam Fontaine’s long throw was flicked on, and though Connor Shields pulled one back when the wind carried his cross straight into the net, that was as good as it got for Queens.