Hazard dismisses Chelsea exit speculation

The former Lille man has been linked with a return to France, with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain one reported destination.

Hazard and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho have regularly exchanged differences of opinion since the Portuguese's return to Stamford Bridge - specifically on Hazard's defensive work rate and the team's tactics.

However, last season's PFA Young Player of the Year insists he wants to remain at the club, adding his desire to focus on Belgium's FIFA World Cup campaign.

"For the moment, I just want to focus on the World Cup. For the moment I have a contract with Chelsea and I don't want to leave the club," he said.

"My aim is to give 100 per cent on the pitch and that's it really.

"I'm looking forward to going to Brazil. We have one game left tomorrow (against Tunisia) and then we will take a two-day break and then it (the World Cup) will start."

Hazard played 35 times for Chelsea in the Premier League last season, scoring 14 times, while netting three more in the UEFA Champions League and the Super Cup.