Hazard headlines Belgium squad for Euro 2016

Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard is the standout name in Marc Wilmots' final 23-man Belgium squad for Euro 2016.

Hazard struggled to find his best form at Chelsea in 2015-16, but remains an undisputed starter for his country, with Wilmots naming the winger as his captain in the absence of Vincent Kompany.

The Manchester City centre-back was already left out of the provisional squad due to injury and is one of a number of defenders who misses out on the tournament in France.

Nicolas Lombaerts (Zenit St Petersburg), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic), Bjorn Engels (Club Brugge) were all forced to pull out due to injury, with Laurent Ciman and Christian Kabasele added to the Belgium roster.

Belgium's injury worries at the back mean Wilmots is likely to opt for a four-man defence consisting of Jason Denayer, Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Vermaelen and Jan Vertonghen.

Mousa Dembele and Radja Nainggolan have made the cut in midfield, despite battling minor injuries.

Belgium can count on the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku in attack, with Liverpool duo Christian Benteke and Divock Origi also included.

Belgium meet Italy, Sweden and Republic of Ireland in Group E, starting their tournament against the Azzurri on June 13.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool), Jean-Francois Gillet (Mechelen)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham), Jason Denayer (Manchester City, on loan at Galatasaray), Jordan Lukaku (Oostende), Thomas Meunier (Club Brugge), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona), Laurent Ciman (Montreal Impact), Christian Kabasele (Genk)

Midfielders: Axel Witsel (Zenit St Petersburg), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham), Radja Nainggolan (Roma)

Attackers: Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Romelu Lukaku (Everton), Dries Mertens (Napoli), Michy Batshuayi (Marseille), Christian Benteke, Divock Origi (Liverpool), Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco (Atletico Madrid)