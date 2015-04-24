Hazard not interested in Chelsea exit - Mourinho

Eden Hazard is not thinking about leaving Chelsea despite rumours of potential interest from Real Madrid, says manager Jose Mourinho.

Belgium international Hazard has been in sparkling form this term and his return of 13 goals in 32 Premier League matches has been a big part of their seemingly unstoppable march towards the title.

Real great Zinedine Zidane, now in charge of the club's Castilla side, this week waxed lyrical over Hazard's style of play, leading to rumours that the European champions were considering an ambitious bid for his services.

But Mourinho is unconcerned, saying: "We just signed a new contract with him [until 2021 in February]. We didn't put a gun to his head.

"I don't think he's interested in going."

On Hazard's season, the Portuguese added: "In this moment, he is a fantastic player. I always say the most important thing is the team and their targets.

"If he wins the Premier League this season it is fantastic. If on top of that he gets individual awards then it is nice."