Hazard out of Belgium games with ankle injury

Belgium will have to make do without the services of Chelsea star Eden Hazard in the upcoming international friendly against the Czech Republic and the World Cup qualifier with Estonia due to injury.

Hazard suffered an ankle problem in Sunday's training session and consequently faces a spell on the sidelines.

It remains unclear as of yet how long the winger will be out of action, but the Royal Belgian Football Association (KBVB) aims to provide an update on the extent of his injury within 48 hours.

"Eden Hazard is out of #belcze and #estbel due to injury after twisting his ankle today in training (individual action). More news in 48h," a brief statement on the official Twitter account of the national team reads.

Belgium currently sit first in Group H with 13 points from five games. They hold a two-point lead over second-placed Greece, with Bosnia-Herzegovina in third on 10 points.

They beat Estonia 8-1 in Brussels back in November.