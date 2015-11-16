Hazard should play against Spain - Wilmots

Marc Wilmots has confirmed Eden Hazard should be fit to feature in Belgium's friendly with Spain on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the coach admitted the Chelsea forward was a doubt for the fixture after missing a training session due to an illness which had confined him to his room at the team hotel.

However, Hazard is now on the road to recovery and could be in line to feature against the European champions – though Laurent Depoitre has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

"Eden Hazard woke up with a big smile. He slept well and felt much better and is going to train and should play," Wilmots said.

"Depoitre is out. [Christian] Benteke will play 60 minutes and another will play the last half hour."

Spain typically look to control possession against any opponent, but the Belgium coach is unconcerned by the prospect of his side seeing little of the ball.

"It does not matter who has possession," Wilmots added.

"The goal is to have more opportunities than the Spaniards, not to have the ball longer.

"We'll play to our own strengths without forgetting our organisation."

Belgium defeated Italy 3-1 on Friday, while Spain overcame England 2-0 on the same evening.