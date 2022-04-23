Hearts boss Robbie Neilson demands Hearts match intensity of desperate opponents

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has challenged his players to match their opponents’ desperation for points ahead of their final five cinch Premiership games.

Neilson’s side can go no higher or lower than third and have secured European group-stage football after reaching the Scottish Cup final.

With Celtic and Rangers battling for the title and Dundee United, Motherwell and Ross County vying for the final two European spots, Hearts will face determined opponents starting with Sunday’s trip to Tannadice.

Neilson wants his side to maintain their momentum ahead of the May 21 final against Rangers and not let their league form slip.

“We’ve got five tough games coming up,” he said. “Two teams are competing for the title and then the teams below us are going for European spots.

“We have five games against teams who are desperate to win matches. We need to be desperate as well.

“We need to win these games so we are going into the game against Dundee United to win the game.

“We have a couple of injuries here and there but, out of the guys who are available, we will put put our strongest team and make sure we try and continue the good form we have shown throughout the season to carry it into the final.

“One of the key things going into the semi-final, because we had already cemented third position we wanted a carrot at the end of the season. The guys are desperate to stay in this team.”