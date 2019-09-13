Hearts defender Souttar remains sidelined

Hearts are still without defender John Souttar (ankle) for Saturday’s Ladbrokes Premiership meeting with Motherwell.

Boss Craig Levein said Steven Naismith (hamstring) was unlikely to be risked after a precautionary scan revealed fluid around the tendon.

Joel Pereira (thigh), Ben Garuccio (knee), Peter Haring (groin), Jamie Walker (leg) and Craig Wighton (knee) remain on the sidelines while Michael Smith (hamstring) is a doubt.

Motherwell will be without defender Charles Dunne after he sustained a groin injury.

Stephen Robinson has signed Bevis Mugabi on a short-term deal as cover and he could play some part along with deadline-day signing Mark O’Hara.

David Turnbull (knee) remains sidelined, while forward Christy Manzinga is available but unlikely to feature.

Provisional Hearts squad: Doyle, White, Hickey, Berra, Brandon, Halkett, Dikamona, Irving, Damour, Bozanic, Whelan, Clare, Washington, MacLean, Ikpeazu, Keena, Meshino, Zlamal.

Provisional Motherwell squad: Gillespie, Tait, Carroll, Grimshaw, Mugabi, Gallagher, Hartley, Maguire, Donnelly, Polworth, O’Hara, Campbell, Seedorf, Hylton, Ilic, Long, Cole, Scott, Carson, Manzinga.