Helenius seeks Benteke inspiration

The Belgian - who recently withdrew a transfer request and signed a four-year contract extension with the club - scored 23 times for Villa during his first campaign in England.

Danish forward Helenius was delighted with the news that Benteke is set to stay and hopes the two can form an effective partnership.

"I always hoped that Christian would stay because I can learn from him and he is a very good player," Helenius told the club's official website.

"He is one that you look at and try to do the same as he did, so I am very happy that Christian is staying.

"He was a new player last year and nobody had heard his name before but he came over and he must have done something right to get the success he had.

"That is something you can watch and try to learn from."

Helenius will wear the number nine shirt at Villa Park this term, which had previously belonged to Darren Bent.

While Bent is set for the exit door at the club, Helenius still feels there will be competition for places in Paul Lambert's side.

"Hopefully I will get to play with Christian if I train well and show what I can do when I get my chance," he continued.

"But we have some other good strikers - Gabby (Agbonlahor), Andi (Weimann) and Jordan (Bowery) too.

"You will always be better when you have to fight for your place in the starting XI. That is good."