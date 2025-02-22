‘He’ll still be playing at 40 at a good level because he’s in such good shape and looks after himself so well. He does everything to be a top professional’: Ex-Liverpool coach insists Mohamed Salah has plenty more miles in the tank

Mohamed Salah is now into the final weeks of his Liverpool deal

To say Liverpool’s first post-Jurgen Klopp season has exceeded expectations so far would perhaps be something of an understatement.

The German led the Reds to a third-place Premier League finish last term, but under new boss Arne Slot, Liverpool head into the final third of the season with a commanding lead at the top of the table and also finished top of the pile at the end of the new Champions League league phase.

Throw in a Wembley date against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final next month and it’s been a bright start for the Dutchman, although a familiar face has powered this progress on the pitch.

Achterberg hails Salah work ethic

Mohamed Salah is in his eighth season at Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah has been rejuvenated this season and has scored 24 goals and registered 15 assists in his 26 Premier League appearances to date, despite uncertainty over his future as his contract at Anfield ticks over into its final weeks.

The Egyptian’s form has not surprised former Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg, who believes that Salah’s attitude, professionalism and workrate means that the 32-year-old still has plenty of mileage left.

Salah has only bettered his current tally of 24 Premier League once in his Liverpool career (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It’s crazy to see how good Mo is, still scoring goals,” Achterberg, who left the club alongside Klopp last summer tells FourFourTwo. “It’s unbelievable how hard he works – you think it’s normal that he scores goals all the time, but he works extremely hard for it.

“He’s in the gym before training, after training. He has a gym at his house to do additional work there, too. What he eats, what he drinks, he does everything to be a top professional.

“He’ll still be playing at 40 at a good level because he’s in such good shape, he looks after himself so well.”

Salah’s current contract is up at the end of the season and has been the subject of near-constant speculation all season, amid links to the Saudi Pro League. But Achterberg remains hopeful that the forward - still ranked at No.1 in FourFourTwo’s list of the best right-wingers in the world - remains at Anfield for the foreseeable future.

Arne Slot has Liverpool sitting clear at the top of the Premier League (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

“Hopefully they sort the contract with him,” he adds. “It’s up to the new people and the owners what they can do, but if I was at Liverpool, I’d want him to stay, for sure.”

It is clear that Salah, who is valued at €55million by Transfermarkt, still has plenty to offer and FourFourTwo share Achterberg’s view that he can continue to be a difference maker for years to come. If the Reds need to replace him this summer, it risks derailing the rapid progress Slot has made in his first season as finding a ready-made successor would cost an eye-watering amount.