Henderson closing on Liverpool return

Liverpool duo Jordan Henderson and Mamadou Sakho are showing encouraging signs in their recovery from injury, manager Jurgen Klopp has said.

Henderson has been sidelined since the middle of August after suffering a broken foot, while Sakho limped out of the 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on November 8 with knee ligament damage.

Klopp is hopeful Henderson will return to team training next week and says Sakho's injury is not as serious as first feared.

"Henderson is in a really good way," he said. "Next week, maybe parts of team training, we will see. But he's in a really good way.

"Mama is good news. It's not that serious as we thought in the first moment.

"We don't want to give you a time – you can ask every day – but it's not Christmas 2016! So that's good. Between now and 2016! It's good news, it's not too serious."

Jordan Rossiter is due to miss the clash with Manchester City this weekend but Klopp expects the 18-year-old to be back in training within the coming days.

"He will start on Sunday with normal team training. He finishes his rehab tomorrow and will be in team training on Sunday," Klopp added.