Henderson impressed with Barca demolition

Jordan Henderson hailed Liverpool's performance as they passed a "big test" by thrashing Barcelona 4-0 in the International Champions Cup.

Jurgen Klopp's men were rampant at Wembley, deservedly running out clear winners as they gear up towards the start of the new Premier League season next weekend.

And captain Henderson was full of praise for his side, taking numerous positives from such an emphatic victory against a side of real quality.

"It was a big performance, a very big performance," he told Sky Sports.

"We were arguably playing against the best team in the world and the best players in the world, so it was a big test for us.

"I thought the performance was very good.

"Each and every one of us worked our socks off, gave everything for each other and we got our rewards in the end with the goals."

The England international reserved special praise for man-of-the-match Sadio Mane, a big-money off-season arrival from Southampton, who opened the scoring.

"He's been brilliant," Henderson added. "He's come in, as you've seen him, in the pre-season games and he's sharp.

"He wants to go in behind, he wants it to feet, his finishing is very good as well.

"He's a fantastic addition to the squad, as are the other players the manager's brought in. We've got a healthy-looking squad going into the season."