Henderson: Liverpool can push on without Gerrard

Steven Gerrard's departure for LA Galaxy will be a "big loss" to Liverpool, but Jordan Henderson reckons the side can improve in the captain's absence.

Gerrard scored the winner against QPR on Saturday, having missed a penalty in what looks set to be his penultimate Anfield appearance.

It kept alive Liverpool's top-four hopes and UEFA Champions League football is what is expected on Merseyside, with Henderson believing a bright future is in store for the club - even if their long-serving talisman is heading to America.

"He will be a big loss to the team," Henderson, who is favourite to succeed Gerrard as skipper, told the Liverpool Echo. "Stevie is our leader and a big influence on games for us, so you will miss big players like that.

"But at the same time we have to move on when he does go and I think we have got the players who can improve and push on have a really good go next season."

Gerrard's tame spot-kick was easily saved by Rob Green, but the former England midfielder nodded in fellow goalscorer Philippe Coutinho's corner three minutes from time to seal a 2-1 victory.

Henderson added: "It was typical Stevie.

"He will be disappointed with the penalty, but he erased it very quickly, got on with the game and came up with the winner.

"I was pleased for him because I am sure he wouldn’t have been able to get that out of his mind all night.

"That just shows his character. Sometimes that can affect people but he gets on with it right to the end and he came up with the winner right at the end which was fantastic."