Henderson will be a great England captain - Milner

James Milner has predicted Jordan Henderson will be a "great leader" for England after he was named captain for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier in Slovenia.

Interim manager Gareth Southgate has dropped Three Lions skipper Wayne Rooney for the match after Saturday's 2-0 win over Malta at Wembley, with Henderson set to deputise.

Milner, who is Liverpool's vice-captain and retired from international football after England flopped at Euro 2016, said Henderson deserves the chance to lead his country.

"It is amazing and fully deserved," Milner told Liverpool's official website. "He is a top player with a top attitude.

"He is a great captain here - obviously I have played under him for the last year.

"Last year times were tough for him when he was injured and desperate to be out on the field, but he was a great leader even when he wasn't playing, which isn't the easiest thing to do.

"He has shown what a good captain he is really. When things aren't going well for you, that's when your strengths come through as a captain. He showed that last year and obviously this year on the field he has been playing amazingly.

"He'll be a great leader for England as well."

Henderson will be partnered by Eric Dier in England's midfield and Milner backed his team-mate to continue his good form after Henderson recorded a pair of assists against Malta.

"He is a top player," Milner said. "It's not always easy for opposition fans to see quality players if they're not watching them every week.

"But I'm sure at the teams he has played for people know how good he is. He had a great game the other night, he has been pulling the strings for us in midfield. Hopefully it continues.

"To lead out your country is a massive honour, something you grow up dreaming of doing. It means so much.

"It will be a great night for him and hopefully they can get a good result as well, because that's obviously the most important thing. You want to round off the night with a good result."