Henry backs Pedro to thrive in Premier League

Thierry Henry has hailed Pedro as the "perfect professional" and expects his former Barcelona team-mate to flourish in the Premier League amid reports that Chelsea are closing in on the Spain international.

Manchester United were reportedly leading the race to sign Pedro, but champions Chelsea have emerged as favourites to land the 28-year-old.

Since breaking into the Barcelona team in the 2007-08 season, Pedro has won 20 trophies for the Catalan giants - including five Liga titles and the UEFA Champions League three times.

Henry was his team-mate for three of those seasons and the former France striker believes the wideman will be ideally suited to English football whoever he opts to sign for.

"The perfect team-mate, the perfect professional - he is that guy," Henry told Sky Sports.

"He pressures from the front, but he's also the player that any manager would love to have. You know what you're going to get with Pedro, always 100 per cent.

"He can adapt to the English system, he won't have to learn, he will understand staying wide, putting pressure and all that type of thing from the front and the first time I saw him he was already on point.

"I think he can be a success. It depends on how the team is going to gel, and how he has to adapt to the Premier League. But he is definitely a great team-mate to have, he's won everything in the game."