Henry names Scholes as Premier League's greatest ever

Thierry Henry has named ex-Manchester United star Paul Scholes as the greatest player in Premier League history.

The former England international won a remarkable 11 top-flight titles under Alex Ferguson in a glittering career at Old Trafford.

Henry, who faced Scholes for both Arsenal and Barcelona, believes the 40-year-old has never received the credit he deserves.

"I would have to go Paul Scholes," Henry told Sky News when asked who he considers the best ever in the division.

"I don't think people have given him the credit he deserves. He's one of the best, if not the best, I've played against, he could do anything.

"Unfortunately for him, when he was playing for the national team, for England, sometimes people didn't see it like that.

"If I had a Paul Scholes in my team, everything would be around him. At Manchester United, they saw it like that, but I think Paul Scholes is one of the best I've played against in this league, and seen anywhere."