Henry reassures Liverpool fans

Speculation has been rife in recent weeks that the club's key assets, captain Steven Gerrard and star striker Fernando Torres, will be departing for pastures new at the end of the year.

Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina has also been linked with a move to rivals Manchester United and Arsenal - news that drew a "disappointed and annoyed" reaction from Liverpool manager Roy Hodgson.

However, Henry, principal owner of New England Sports Ventures, has issued a statement making it clear that he has no intention of letting the likes of Gerrard, Torres and Reina leave Anfield.

"Stories about our top players leaving are destructive and unwarranted, but we realise that this kind of speculation is also common," he said.

"We intend to build on the strength of the current squad, not undermine it. And I can reassure our supporters that we have no intention of allowing the team to be weakened going forward."

Henry also responded to claims that Liverpool would be splashing the cash in January in a bid to help move the club away from the relegation zone and back challenging for top honours both domestically and in Europe.

"We have recently read stories about our intentions for the forthcoming January transfer window and have a sense of humour about this type of inevitable speculation," he said.

"As everyone knows we are new to English football, but not to sport, and we are studying all options. Opportunities and value will drive spending in January and in the future.

"Our clear focus from day one of our ownership has been and will be to improve the club and focus on what it will take to put Liverpool FC consistently in a position to challenge for trophies. We intend to build this club the right way."