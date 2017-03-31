Here's why Marco Materazzi's great-grandfather is probably cooler than you

The 2006 World Cup winner seems to have turned his attention to fashion after an illustrious playing career that saw him achieve great success at Inter Milan over a 10-year spell.

Materazzi won the Serie A title five times with Inter, and also lifted the 2009/10 Champions League when Jose Mourinho was in charge of the club. He then went into management with Indian Super League club Chennaiyin, guiding them to the title in 2015.

But with the Italian currently assessing his options outside of football, how is the 43-year-old now grabbing the attentions of his nation's boutique fashion brands? By roping in his great-grandfather, obviously.

We'll just assume his name is Richard.

