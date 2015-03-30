Hernandez frustrated by lack of Real chances

Hernandez joined Real on loan from Manchester United in September last year but has made just five starts in his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, scoring three goals.

The Mexico forward, who scored the only goal in his country's 1-0 win over Ecuador on Sunday, appears unlikely to earn a permanent deal at Real, despite the European champions having an option to sign him.

And Hernandez told Fox Sports: "My situation is frustrating. I participate, give my all in training, but as far as for playing in matches, the opportunities are minimal. I belong to a team, but am not part of the important bit, the actual games.

"Sometimes my confidence is right down on the ground, even though I am trying for it to be up there, with the help of the people who are always at my side and who support me.

"The most important thing is to get chances, and to feel that they believe in you. Whenever they have entrusted me to do something it comes out positively, but I've been through two rather frustrating years.

"There needs to be people who believe in me, at least so I can prove if I am any good or not."