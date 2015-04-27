Hernandez not concerning himself with future

Javier Hernandez is not concerning himself with where he will play next season, after three crucial goals in the space of five days for Real Madrid.

The Mexico international is on a season-long loan at the Santiago Bernabeu from Manchester United, but has seen his playing time limited due to Real's fearsome forward line.

However, recent injuries to Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema have seen him thrust into the starting XI, where he has had a vital impact.

Hernandez struck an 88th-minute winner in Real's 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final last week, before netting a brace in the 4-2 win at Celta Vigo in La Liga on Sunday, which kept them within two points of Barcelona.

"I love playing football - it’s what makes me feel good," he said.

"Only God knows where I will be this time next year, for the moment, my only plan is to continue enjoying this moment and helping the best team in the world.

"I'm getting opportunities now and I have to make the most of them."