Hernanes: I would whistle myself too

Juventus midfielder Hernanes has admitted he has not been good enough for the Serie A champions and does not blame the fans for whistling him.

The 31-year-old joined Juventus from arch-rivals Inter ahead of the 2015-16 campaign, but struggled to live up to the high expectations in Turin and was regularly jeered by his own fans.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri defended the Brazilian earlier in the week, but Hernanes has acknowledged he was not at his best last term and is desperate to win over his critics.

"I know very well that my performances last season cannot be compared to what the people here are used to from previous seasons," Hernanes told Sky Sport.

"I would have whistled myself as well had I been a fan.

"I changed clubs, though, and it is never easy to do well right away in new circumstances.

"I am determined to improve now and contribute to the team. This Juventus is the strongest team I ever played for throughout my career."