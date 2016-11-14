Herrera hails honest Mourinho

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera praised Jose Mourinho, insisting the players are behind the "very straight" manager.

United have made a slow start under Mourinho, sitting sixth in the Premier League after winning five of their opening 11 games this season.

Despite suggestions of issues at United, Herrera said the players welcomed Mourinho's methods – and the Portuguese tactician's honesty.

"If a coach is not straight, players soon find him out. Mourinho is very straight," the Spaniard told the Daily Mail.

"He says what he thinks and he says it to your face. He says it when it is something we will like but he also says it when it is something we won't like.

"The team is enjoying the day to day. Training is very dynamic and everything is with the ball so the players never lose concentration - there are no really long sessions or long team talks.

"He really understands what a footballer needs which is 20 minutes of team talk and then you get down to it."

While United are yet to reach their best form, Herrera has performed well, featuring in eight of 11 league games.

The 27-year-old thanked Mourinho for giving him his chance, believing his game has improved, leading to his Spain call-up.

Herrera said: "I'm more defensive now, playing in front of the back four. I think I have that ability to win the ball back quickly when we lose it.

"I have taken a leap forward at United which has allowed me to get into the national side."

United return to action with a blockbuster clash against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.