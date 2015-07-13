Herrera 'reassured but frustrated' following Guatemala draw

Mexico coach Miguel Herrera feels "reassured but frustrated" following his side's goalless CONCACAF Gold Cup draw against Guatemala on Sunday.

The six-time Gold Cup champions opened their campaign with a 6-0 thrashing of beleaguered Cuba but were unable to produce a repeat of those goalscoring exploits against their 105th-ranked opponents, although substitute Carlos Esquivel hit the crossbar late on.

Nevertheless, Mexico now sit second in Group C - two points adrift of next opponents Trinidad and Tobago and three ahead of Guatemala - and look all but assured of a place in the quarter-finals.

"I'm calm, the team is playing well, doing well, but it is not reflected in the scoreline," said Herrera. "But I think we're working hard and we have to be strong to produce a different outcome.

"We leave frustrated, reassured by the performance, but frustrated by the result.

"The team are delivering on the pitch but we are upset because we did not win, but they did a good job.

"We had our opportunities and we knew it would be a tough match.

"But the goals did not fall our way today, that's the reality."

Mexico's win over Cuba is their only triumph in their past nine games.