Herrera upbeat despite Mexico defeat

In their penultimate warm-up match before the FIFA World Cup, Izet Hajrovic's goal condemned Mexico to defeat at Soldier Field in Chicago.

However, Herrera expects Group A opponents Croatia to play in a similar style to Wednesday's opponents and, as a result, feels their friendly loss served a purpose.

Herrera, who highlighted Ivan Rakitic and Luka Modric as dangers for Croatia, warned there was still plenty of work to do for his side before their World Cup opener against Cameroon.

"I learnt a lot about the way Croatia are going to play because Bosnia play a kind of football very similar to them," he said.

"(They play) with a very strong striker who is taking down the ball, and also with two very good midfielders like Modric and Rakitic. They play very similar football in (terms of) tactics and also with the way they use the ball.

"I think (the Bosnia-Herzegovina) game will help us a lot but we saw that still there are things to improve - we have another game ahead and after that four (to) five days to get ready for the World Cup."

Mexico have seen Luis Montes ruled out of the World Cup with a leg injury and face Portugal in their final warm-up friendly on Saturday.

And Herrera hinted he may have to alter his line-up against Paulo Bento's men in Massachusetts at the weekend.

"Against Portugal I would like to say that the team will be almost similar to the one we are going to play during the World Cup, but the friendlies were very intense with a lot of blows for the players."