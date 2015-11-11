Herrera: Van Gaal not as tough as he looks

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has hailed his relationship with Louis van Gaal and claims the Dutchman is not as tough as he appears.

Van Gaal has received plenty of criticism in recent weeks, with several former United players claiming the team are too defensive under the former Ajax, Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach.

Nevertheless, Herrera is adamant Van Gaal only wants what is best for the club and believes he is the right man for the job.

"He's a very demanding person, very forward and very sincere, which I value a lot," Herrera told Catalunya Radio.

"To the press, he might seem a bit tough, but I think he's a good guy and I think he wants what's best for the club.

"On a personal level, I have a very good relationship with him. I know he can look tough from outside the club, but from within, he's the right guy to help us improve."

Van Gaal guided United to fourth place and back into the Champions League in his first season in charge at Old Trafford.

They are fourth on the table after 12 league matches this term, trailing leaders Manchester City and Arsenal by two points.