Herrera vows to fight for Manchester United future

Ander Herrera has vowed to fight for his Manchester United future and insists he is not taking his place at the club for granted.

The midfielder has become a key part of Jose Mourinho's plans, starting six consecutive Premier League matches as United's form has improved.

Herrera, 27, has spent two-and-a-half years at United, but feels the club's ability to sign the world's top talent means no player can ever feel secure.

Asked if he wanted a long stay by Inside United, he said: "Yes, but you never know because if I want to keep playing for United you have to play very well because United is the biggest club in England.

"The club has the capacity to bring any players here so you have to always be at your highest level if you want to keep playing for this club.

"It's not easy but I hope I can and I will fight for it."

Herrera feels the main difference between LaLiga - where he started his career – and the Premier League is the pace of the game.

"Maybe the rhythm of the game here is a little bit higher sometimes," he said.

"In Spain and other countries they think more about tactics or defending the goal, but here in England everyone wants to attack and that's good for the fans as well.

"I don't think there is a big difference, football is football everywhere and the good players are good players everywhere."

However, Herrera feels his former club – Athletic Bilbao – are similar to sides in England.

He added: "First of all the stadium and also the fans – for example they celebrate and cheer for every corner like the people do in England.

"This is the first thing you can see if you go to San Mames. Historically Athletic's style has been quite direct and can be similar to English football too."

Herrera made his Spain debut against England last month.