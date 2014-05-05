Herrera wants to remain at Athletic Bilbao

The 24-year-old has played a key role in helping Ernesto Valverde's men to UEFA Champions League qualification this season, and was reportedly the subject of firm interest from Manchester United last year.

Rumours continue to circulate that the midfielder could leave the Basque outfit, but Herrera has insisted he is happy where he is.

"I have already made it clear, I don't want to leave Athletic," he is quoted as telling the Spanish media.

"We have a great team and we have worked really hard to get where we are. We have proven our level even without Fernando (Llorente) and Javi (Martinez).

"Above all else, Athletic and I are on the same path. This is where I belong, my place is here and I am very happy."

Herrera also expressed his desire to be included in Vicente Del Bosque's Spain squad to travel to Brazil for next month's FIFA World Cup.

"Some have said that Del Bosque may be interested in calling me up for the World Cup, that would make me happy," he added.

"It would be a dream for me to go to the World Cup, but I know that it is extremely hard to get on the roster. The illusion is huge, so hopefully I will get in."