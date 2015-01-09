Hertha coach Luhukay vows to continue

The capital club entered the mid-season break just one point above the relegation play-off spot in the Bundesliga, with the side's final game of 2014 ending in an embarrassing 5-0 home defeat to Hoffenheim, increasing the pressure on Luhukay's position.

However, the Dutchman has no intention of walking away from his role at the Olympiastadion and is confident of an improved showing when Hertha's league campaign resumes at Werder Bremen on February 1.

"No, not for one second [have I considered resigning]," he told Bild. "I will not run away.

"I still have enough drive, motivation and conviction. I am a positive person who has been through a lot.

"I do not look back. We have a half of the season ahead of us where we want to be better.

"My inner drive is always there. The games against Frankfurt [a 4-4 draw] and Hoffenheim were tough [but] we have total confidence and belief in the team [to turn our form around]."