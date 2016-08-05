Hertha seal loan deal for Liverpool youngster Allan

Liverpool have confirmed midfielder Allan has joined Hertha Berlin on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old had temporary spells in Finland and Belgium last season after moving to Anfield from Internacional in September 2015.

The Brazil youth international had already been training with Hertha and will now spend the impending campaign in the Bundesliga after the two clubs announced an agreement had been reached over his move.

can confirm Allan Rodrigues de Souza has today joined on a season-long loan: August 5, 2016

"Allan Rodrigues de Souza has today joined Hertha Berlin on a season-long loan deal, Liverpool can confirm," the Premier League club said in a statement.

"The 19-year-old Brazilian midfielder moved to the Reds from Internacional in September 2015 and has previously enjoyed loan spells with SJK in Finland and Belgian club Sint-Truidense.

"Allan will now continue his development in the Bundesliga for the 2016-17 campaign.​"

Allan, speaking to Hertha's official website, said: "I've felt comfortable immediately in the team. I'm therefore looking forward to playing for Hertha."

Head coach Pal Dardai added: "Allan has a good footballing brain. He's very robust for his age, and he has a good strike."