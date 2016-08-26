Hey Jorrit - Netherlands call up Hendrix

Jorrit Hendrix has received his first call-up to the Netherlands squad for the friendly against Greece and the World Cup qualifier in Sweden.

The 21-year-old PSV midfielder was included in the 24-man party by coach Danny Blind but Memphis Depay, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Jordy Clasie and Daryl Janmaat were overlooked.

Blind said: "Jorrit has started the season well and made a fresh impression in a position in which we are always looking [to improve]."

On Huntelaar's exclusion, he added: "We have several options in the striker position and I don't see him as an impact player. For that, I think Luuk de Jong and Bas Dost are better suited. It is now up to Klaas to ensure he stays fit and sharp for the upcoming matches.

Blind had hoped Ruud Gullit would accept an invitation to become one of his assistants but the former AC Milan midfielder has opted to focus on media work instead.

Blind added: "It's unfortunate but we won't get bogged down by it. It just means more work for myself and Marco van Basten."

The Netherlands squad is:

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Barcelona), Maarten Stekelenburg (Everton), Jeroen Zoet (PSV Eindhoven).

Defenders: Patrick van Aanholt (Sunderland), Daley Blind (Manchester United), Jeffrey Bruma (Wolfsburg), Virgil van Dijk (Southampton), Kenny Tete (Ajax), Joel Veltman (Ajax), Ron Vlaar (AZ Alkmaar), Jetro Willems (PSV).

Midfielders: Riechedly Bazoer (Ajax), Jorrit Hendrix (PSV), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Davy Proepper (PSV), Wesley Sneijder (Galatasaray), Kevin Strootman (Roma), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool).

Forwards: Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord), Bas Dost (Wolfsburg), Vincent Janssen (Tottenham Hotspur), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Luciano Narsingh (PSV), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow).