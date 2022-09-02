Hibernian boss Lee Johnson to miss Kilmarnock match after surgery
Hibernian will be under the charge of assistant boss Jamie McAllister for Saturday’s cinch Premiership match at home to Kilmarnock as manager Lee Johnson recovers from emergency gallbladder surgery.
On-loan Manchester United defender Will Fish could make his debut but other deadline-day signings Mykola Kukharevych and Harry McKirdy are not yet cleared to play.
Elias Melkersen (concussion), Kevin Dabrowski (shoulder), Demi Mitchell (hamstring), Kevin Nisbet (knee), Rocky Bushiri (ankle), Aiden McGeady (knee) and Kyle Magennis (groin) are all out.
Kilmarnock new boy Christian Doidge is unavailable for the trip to Easter Road.
The Welsh striker joined Killie on a season-long loan deal but cannot play against his parent club.
Goalkeeper Zach Hemming (groin), Jordan Jones (thigh), Jeriel Dorsett (knee) and Scott Robinson (heel) are working their way back to fitness.
