Hibernian waiting on Ofir Marciano

Hibernian will make a late call on goalkeeper Ofir Marciano ahead of Friday night’s clash with Rangers.

The Israeli was forced off at half-time during Sunday’s defeat at Celtic Park with a calf complaint and has not trained since.

Midfielder Joe Newell (calf) will definitely sit out the Easter Road showdown but defenders Darren McGregor and David Gray are both ready to return.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is likely to turn to Jermain Defoe to start up front in Leith after Alfredo Morelos’ Fir Park dismissal.

Defender Filip Helander, meanwhile, will be out of action until after the new year with a foot injury.

Midfielder Steven Davis (foot) could be back in time to face Kilmarnock at Ibrox on Boxing Day but misses the Easter Road trip, while forward Jordan Jones’ recovery from a knee injury has been delayed by illness this week, although he has an outside chance of facing Jack Ross’ men.

Hibernian provisional squad: Marciano, Stevenson, James, Gray, Porteous, Whittaker, McGregor, Jackson, Naismith, Hanlon, Hallberg, Middleton, Vela, Horgan, Mallan, Allan, Doidge, Shaw, Kamberi, Slivka, Boyle, Maxwell.

Rangers provisional squad: McGregor, Flanagan, Tavernier, Halliday, Barisic, Edmundson, Goldson, Katic, Jack, Aribo, Kamara, King, Arfield, Barker, Jones, Kent, Ojo, Defoe, Stewart, Murphy, Foderingham.