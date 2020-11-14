Highlights: Bafana edge Sao Tome in tight Afcon qualifier

Watch the highlights from Bafana Bafana’s 2-0 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier victory over Sao Tome and Principe, with Percy Tau and Bongani Zungu netting the goals.

The South African national team hosted the Islanders at the Moses Mabidha Stadium on Friday evening looking to get their qualifying campaign back on track following one win and one loss in their opening two games.

Watch the highlights here: