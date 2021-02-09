Highlights: Bayern knock Pitso's Al Ahly out of Fifa Club World Cup

View a recap of Bayern Munich’s 2-0 victory over Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly in the Fifa Club World Cup on Monday night as a Robert Lewandowski double handed Pitso his first loss as Ahly boss.



The German giants got off to a perfect start as Lewandowski fired them into the lead with just 17 minutes on the clock.

Mosimane's charges were trying to get into the game but Bayern could have been two ahead when Lewandowski came close for the German side eight minutes before the break after going through on goal, but he lifted his strike over the bar.

Al Ahly came out with a bit more purpose in the second half, but the chance kept going Bayern’s way as Ayman Ashraf almost put the ball into his own net in the 68th minute while attempting to clear Benjamin Pavard's low cross that hit the side-netting.

Lewandowski finally killed off the game for the Bavarians in the last four minutes with a close-range header into a gaping net after a sublime cross by Leroy Sane to complete his brace.

Watch the highlights here: