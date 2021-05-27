Highlights: Chiefs lose to bottom-club Leopards as worst PSL finish looms
By Dean Workman
Kaizer Chiefs are facing possibly their worst-ever finish in the Premier Soccer League after another disappointing result as they were downed 2-1 by bottom-of-the-table Black Leopards on Wednesday afternoon.
Chiefs got off to a strong start as Leonardo Castro fired them into the lead with just 10 minutes gone.
A brace from Tiklas Thutlwa either side of the break then put the relegation-threatened Leopards in the lead heading into the last 35 minutes.
Chiefs pushed forward in an attempt to get back into the game but it wasn’t forthcoming as they succumbed to yet another defeat in a disappointing league season for Amakhosi.
Watch the highlights here:
