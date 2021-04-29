Highlights: Chippa stun Chiefs at FNB Stadium

A late goal by Bienvenu Eva Nga earned Chippa United a surprise 1-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium in the DStv Premiership on Wednesday afternoon.

The Chilli Boys survival hopes took a major boost after snatching all three points against the Soweto giants in Soweto.

The result s aw Amakhosi dropped down to ninth place in the league standings with 28 points, while Chippa remain in 15th place with 21 points from 25 matches played so far this season.

