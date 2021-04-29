Highlights: Chippa stun Chiefs at FNB Stadium
A late goal by Bienvenu Eva Nga earned Chippa United a surprise 1-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium in the DStv Premiership on Wednesday afternoon.
The Chilli Boys survival hopes took a major boost after snatching all three points against the Soweto giants in Soweto.
The result s aw Amakhosi dropped down to ninth place in the league standings with 28 points, while Chippa remain in 15th place with 21 points from 25 matches played so far this season.
WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs v Chippa United
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.