Highlights: Everton strike late to deny Man Utd win

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 95th-minute equaliser sealed a second sensational comeback for Everton at Manchester United in a 3-3 thriller at Old Trafford.

Carlo Ancelotti's side had already came from 2-0 down at half-time to score two goals in three minutes at the start of the second half from Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez, but Scott McTominay's flicked header looked to have won it for Manchester United.

However, with the final kick of the game, Calvert-Lewin slotted past David de Gea after Lucas Digne's free-kick caused chaos in the United area.

WATCH: Manchester United 3-3 Everton