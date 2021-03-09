Highlights: Havertz stars as Chelsea sink Everton

Chelsea cemented their grip on fourth place in the Premier League following their 2-0 victory over top-four rivals Everton on Monday evening.

The Blues opened the scoring when Kai Havertz’s shot was deflected into Everton net for a Ben Godfrey own goal.

Thomas Tuchel’s men then doubled their lead from the penalty spot though Jorginho after Havertz was brought down inside the box by Jordan Pickford as Chelsea walked away with all three points.

Chelsea are now unbeaten in 11 games in all competitions, having won eight games since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard in January.

WATCH: Chelsea 2-0 Everton