Highlights: Liverpool, City, Chelsea the winners as other big clubs drop points
By Dean Workman
Catch up with all the weekend’s Premier League action as Chelsea picked up their first win under Thomas Tuchel, while Liverpool and Manchester City took advantage of the 0-0 draw between Manchester United and Arsenal as things heat up at the top end of the table.
Manchester City 1-0 Sheffield United
Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal
Chelsea 2-0 Burnley
Liverpool 3-1 West Ham
Brighton 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City 1-3 Leeds United
