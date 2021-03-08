Highlights: Liverpool loose sixth straight home game, Man United end Man City's winning streak

Manchester United ended Manchester City’s 21-match winning streak with a 2-0 victory in the derby on Sunday, while champions Liverpool continued their downward spiral with a sixth consecutive home defeat.

Burnley 1-1 Arsenal

On Saturday the Gunners looked to close the gap to the Champions League places in the early kick-off of the weekend and they looked on course to do just that when Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang netted the opener inside the first 10 minutes.

Arsenal, however, inexplicably threw their lead away through a horror error from Granit Xhaka which handed Burnley and equaliser and a point.

Watch the full highlights:

Liverpool 0-1 Fulham

Liverpool’s disastrous form continued as Mario Lemina handed the Cottages all three points at Anfield on Sunday.

Watch the full highlights:

Manchester City 0-2 Manchester United

A Bruno Fernandes penalty in the opening two minutes and a Luke Shaw strike just after the break handed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men a 2-0 win over the neighbours, ending City’s impressive winning run in the process.

Watch the full highlights:

Spurs 4-1 Crystal Palace

A brace each for Gareth Bale and Harry Kane guided Spurs to a comfortable win over their London rivals.

Watch the full highlights: