Highlights: Liverpool loose sixth straight home game, Man United end Man City's winning streak
By Dean Workman
Manchester United ended Manchester City’s 21-match winning streak with a 2-0 victory in the derby on Sunday, while champions Liverpool continued their downward spiral with a sixth consecutive home defeat.
Burnley 1-1 Arsenal
On Saturday the Gunners looked to close the gap to the Champions League places in the early kick-off of the weekend and they looked on course to do just that when Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang netted the opener inside the first 10 minutes.
Arsenal, however, inexplicably threw their lead away through a horror error from Granit Xhaka which handed Burnley and equaliser and a point.
Watch the full highlights:
Liverpool 0-1 Fulham
Liverpool’s disastrous form continued as Mario Lemina handed the Cottages all three points at Anfield on Sunday.
Watch the full highlights:
Manchester City 0-2 Manchester United
A Bruno Fernandes penalty in the opening two minutes and a Luke Shaw strike just after the break handed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men a 2-0 win over the neighbours, ending City’s impressive winning run in the process.
Watch the full highlights:
Spurs 4-1 Crystal Palace
A brace each for Gareth Bale and Harry Kane guided Spurs to a comfortable win over their London rivals.
Watch the full highlights:
