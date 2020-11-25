Highlights: Man United, Chelsea, Barca and Juve move towards UCL last 16
By Dean Workman
Watch the highlights from all of Tuesday nights action in matchday 4 in the Uefa Champions League with Manchester United, Chelsea, Barcelona and Juventus all picking up victories as they edge towards the knockout stages.
Manchester United v Basaksehir
Dynamo Kyiv v Barcelona
PSG v RB Leipzig
Juventus v Ferencvaros
Rennes v Chelsea
Krasnodar v Sevilla
Dortmund v Brugge
Lazio v Zenit St Petersburg
